Marc Eugene Desroches
Marc Eugene Desroches Passed away July 18, 2020, in his 78th year, after an inspiring 9 year battle with Multiple Myeloma. Beloved husband of Jean Desroches (nee Playne). Son of the late Helen and Emeril Desroches. Loving father of Steven (Soraya) and predeceased by his son David. Marc was extremely proud of his grandchildren, Ashlea, Stephany, Naomi, Ximena & Xavier. Cherished brother of Rita (predeceased by Gord), Denis (Linda), Julie (Paul), Charlotte (Alain), Gilbert (Katherine). Predeceased by Fleurette (Leo), Louis (Val), Remi (survived by Geraldine), Maurice (survived by Shirley), Michel (survived by Joan) and Delores. He will be sadly missed by his extended Desroches and Playne families. Marc loved his hockey and was a true Montreal Canadiens fan. Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at St. Ann's Cemetery in Penetanguishene at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre in Penetanguishene would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
