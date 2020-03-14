|
|
Passed away peacefully, with family by his side, at Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood on March 12th at the age of 89. Marcel, a beloved husband of Fern (nee Ellis) for 62 years. Loving father of Brad (Lenore) Gervais, Steve (Shelly) Gervais, Sheri (Ed) Cooper. Devoted grandfather of Chandra and Ashley Gervais, Alicia Gervais, Cecilee, Chloe and Cailee Cooper. Cherished great-grandfather of Payton and Hudson. Beloved brother to Jeannette Plewman, predeceased by sister Dorothy. He will be remembered by his sisters-in-law, Eileen Weber, Dianne Shilvock (Ray), Glenda Carson (Ron), Dale Akins (Bob), Nancy Akitt (Robert) and Wanda Davidson. In keeping with Marcel's wishes, cremation has taken place. Private family interment will take place at a later date. The family wishes to extend their thanks to the staff and volunteers at Campbell House for their dedicated care and support. In memory of Marcel, donations may be made to Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House in Collingwood. Friends may visit Marcel's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 14, 2020