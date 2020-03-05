Home

Passed away on February 29, 2020 at RVH in Barrie in her 75th year. Beloved wife of the late Michael St. Peter. Dear mother of the late Janet St. Peter and the late Melissa Smith. Loving daughter of the late Lawrence and Josephine Yorke of Midland. Sister of the late Mike Yorke and the late Madeline Yorke. Margaret will be deeply missed by her siblings Albert, Ethel, Wayne, Francis and Paul of Midland. She will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousin Briget Yorke. Goodbye dear sister, R.I.P Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
