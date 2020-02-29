|
|
Passed away peacefully at Woods Park Care Centre Barrie on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late James Ferrie, the late Antonio Palumbo and the late George Murdoch. Loving mother of Gail (Rick) Paterson and the late James Ferrie (Dianne Ferrie). Cherished grandmother to Maggie and Katherine Paterson, Robbie, Scott, Alex, Lindsey and Leslie Ferrie and beloved Gigi to 13 great-grandchildren. At Maggie's request, no funeral service will be held. If desired, memorial donations to the Hospital for Sick Children would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Mossman and the staff at Woods Park Care Centre for their excellent care given to Maggie.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 29, 2020