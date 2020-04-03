|
|
BENNER, Margaret Peacefully at the Leacock Care Centre on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the age of 86. Margaret Benner of Orillia, beloved and cherished mother of Jeffrey Benner of Orillia. Survived by her siblings Robert Benner (Deborah), John Benner (Merina) and predeceased by Kenneth Benner (Joan). Margaret graduated from Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in 1962. She enjoyed her career as a Registered Nurse for over 35 years. She was an active member of her church, and was honoured to be an elder. She will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to extend a thank you to the nurses and staff at the Leacock Care Centre for their wonderful care. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 3, 2020