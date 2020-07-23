Peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11:42 am, General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood, On., at the age of 85. June, beloved wife for 66 years of Donald. Beloved mother of James (Kathy), Susan Veino (Dave), and Thomas (Julie). Dear Nan of Dawn, Jacquie, David, Jessica (Jeff), Robert, Matthew and Ashley. Great Nan of Samantha, Brody and Mason. June is survived by her brother's Irving (Mona), David (Angela), Keith (Judy), Tony (Judy), and sister-in-law Shirley. Predeceased by her brother Rob. June will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home, Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West, Wasaga Beach, On., on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 7-9 pm. Funeral service in the chapel on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. Cremation. Remembrances to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by June's family. To sign June's book of memories please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com