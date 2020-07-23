1/2
Margaret "June" Bradford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11:42 am, General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood, On., at the age of 85. June, beloved wife for 66 years of Donald. Beloved mother of James (Kathy), Susan Veino (Dave), and Thomas (Julie). Dear Nan of Dawn, Jacquie, David, Jessica (Jeff), Robert, Matthew and Ashley. Great Nan of Samantha, Brody and Mason. June is survived by her brother's Irving (Mona), David (Angela), Keith (Judy), Tony (Judy), and sister-in-law Shirley. Predeceased by her brother Rob. June will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home, Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West, Wasaga Beach, On., on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 7-9 pm. Funeral service in the chapel on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. Cremation. Remembrances to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by June's family. To sign June's book of memories please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach
509 River Road West
Wasaga Beach, ON L9Z 2X2
705-429-8766
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved