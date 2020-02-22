Home

Margaret Duquette Obituary
Margaret Duquette (née Beausoleil), born November 21, 1932. Devoted wife of Leonard Duquette for 70 years. Dear mother of Leonard Duquette Jr. (Linda Kelly), Diane Bilow (Dave), Lynda Duquette (Mike Turner), Brian Duquette, Suzanne Kwaschen (Gene), Marc Duquette (Holly Kisch) and daughter-in-law Kim Duquette. Loving Memére of 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Daughter of the late Fred Beausoleil and Irene Gingras Beausoleil. Predeceased by brothers Eddy, Gordon and Patrick, and sister Leona. Survived by sisters Beatrice Reed (late Jim Reed), Rita Bennet (John Bennet) and brothers Richard, Ronald and Gerald. Died February 16, 2020, at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in Orillia.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 22, 2020
