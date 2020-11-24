Passed peacefully at her home in Penetanguishene on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in her 90th year. Margaret Stevens, beloved wife of the late Bernard "Bill" Stevens (1922-2004). Married May 27, 1957. Predeceased by father Robert R Trustham (1900-1972) and mother Lily Trustham (nee Dexter) (1900-1996). Loving mother of Mark Stevens (predeceased) and his wife Wendy. Sister to Ronald Trustham (predeceased 1983) and wife Florence (predeceased 2000). Cherished grandmother of Daniel Stevens (Ivana) and David Stevens (predeceased). Dear Aunt of nephews Robert Trustham (Laurel), Paul Trustham (Nadine) and Richard Trustham (Geri). Cousin to Lynda Wenckler. Fondly remembered by her extended family residing across parts of the United Kingdom and Sharon Trustham Sears, Santa Monica, California. Marg will be missed by many friends in Penetang including those at the Askennonia Seniors Centre in Midland, as well as the many friends she made living most recently at Georgian Village. Margaret was a member of the Ladies Guild at St. James Church and a member of the Anglican Church Women at the Anglican Parish of Penetanguishene. She was a member of the Probus Club, a Bowling League, as well as Askennonia Senior Center and the Penetanguishene Legions Woman Auxiliary. Margaret and husband Bill Stevens were very involved in community life and this included City politics, the Arena Board, Chamber of Commerce, Royal Canadian Legion, Canada Day celebrations, and Winterama festivities. Margaret was a strong supporter of Saint James On The Line and All Saints Anglican Churches. Margaret enjoyed cross country skiing at Awenda Provincial Park for many years with husband Bill, brother Ronald and loyal companion Chay. May the snow be light, the skies forever blue and sunshine fill your eyes. A graveside service will be held at St. James on the Line Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Ontario SPCA Midland/Penetanguishene Branch may be made. Memorial condolences may be made at www.penetangfuneral.ca