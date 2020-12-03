Passed away peacefully at Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital on Friday November 27, 2020 in her 93rd Year. Predeceased by her parents Laura and Alex Leith and dear sister, Elizabeth. A well-loved teacher and friend, Margaret taught elementary school for 36 years, and was a devoted member of St. Paul's United Church, Orillia. Margaret taught at #16 Medonte, David H. Church, Hillcrest and Regent Park Public Schools and was a proud member of Retired Teachers of Ontario and Retired Women's Teachers of Ontario. Margaret and her sister co-founded the 4th Orillia Cub Pack. Marg and her friend Eva Lahay coordinated the elementary school fair section of the Orillia and District Fall Fair for 35 years. A talented artist herself, Margaret taught art in Grades 7 and 8 and was an avid collector of works by local artists. Her passion for history and her love of Canada included celebrating "Sir John A. MacDonald Day" in her classes. She also strongly supported commemorating "Persons Day", celebrating women's legal recognition as persons. Margaret enjoyed her many friends and greatly supported local restaurants. She maintained a good sense of humour throughout her life and loved celebrating special events and holidays. An avid Toronto Blue Jays fan, she was devoted to her team. Margaret's kindness, upbeat nature and sharp wit will be dearly missed by friends, family, colleagues and former students. Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID restrictions, a service and celebration of life will take place at a later date. A private burial service will take place at Atherley Union Cemetery. Donations to St. Paul's Orillia or the charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595.