August 11, 1941 - July 5, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce that Margaret "Marg" McLeish (Filleter) passed away on Sunday July 5th, 2020, in her 78th year. Loving mother of Tim (Shona) McLeish. Proud nana of Riley. Marg will be missed by her brother Jim (Katherine) Filleter, niece Taryn Brenton and nephew Tobin Filleter. She is great aunt to Adam Brenton, Ryan Brenton and Elizabeth Filleter. In her working life, Marg was an educator and administrator with the Peel Board of Education. In her retirement years, she is lovingly remembered as an avid golfer, a world traveler, a stained glass artist, gardener, and member of multiple groups and committees. Marg's best days were spent surrounded by friends and more often than not, ended with a "snort" of red wine. She will be greatly missed by family, friends and her church community. The family encourages the public to come by and share condolences, and memories with them at Zohr Family Funeral Home, 85 Munroe Avenue East Renfrew on Saturday July 18, 2020 from 10am - noon (Masks/ face coverings are mandatory for all attendees and please no gathering in the parking lot at anytime). A private family service will be live streamed via the Zohr Family Funeral Home Facebook page at 1pm. Those desiring donations in memory of Marg, please consider Renfrew Victoria Hospital Foundation or Trinity St. Andrew's United Church. Condolences, tributes and donations can be made at www.zohrfuneralhome.com