1/
Margaret Georgina Bailey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
passed peacefully at Riverview Gardens in Chatham August 15, 2020 at the age of 93. A kind and generous soul, she will be lovingly re-united with her father Charles and her mother Kenzie (Ireland) Bailey along with her brother Edgar (Ted) Bailey. Margaret grew up in Mansfield and Alliston Ontario but spent most of her adult life in Hamilton and Burlington, Ontario. Margaret was an exceptional teacher who inspired and enriched the lives of her students for the majority of her career within the HWDSB. She was also an avid photographer who loved to capture in pictures her world travels. Margaret is survived by her nieces Deborah and Judith, nephew Richard, grand nieces Tanya, Jenna, Carly and Magen, aunts, uncles and cousins. She will be dearly missed. Margaret will be laid to rest at Alliston Union Cemetery, Alliston Ontario. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W. John Thomas Funeral Home
244 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1V6
(705) 435-5101
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved