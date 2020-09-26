Passed away peacefully at the Leacock Care Centre on Wednesday September 16th, 2020 in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Fleming. Dear sister of Allan Gibson Rogers (Sylvia) and Helen Gee - pre deceased. Cherished aunt of Margaret Vaughan (Roy), Pat, David Gee and Alan Rogers. Margaret will be dearly missed and remembered by her family and friends, especially her good friend Marie Bylow. The family would like to thank the staff of the Leacock Care Centre 3rd floor - Home Area 4 for their compassion and excellent care of Margaret. Cremation has taken place. Interment at St. Andrew's / St. James' Cemetery in Orillia will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca