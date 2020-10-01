1/1
Margaret Helen (Street) Tennant
Passed away peacefully at the Leacock Care Centre in Orillia on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late William (Bill) Tennant. Loving mother of Linda Deering (Terry), Cathy MacDonald (Jim), Ron Tennant (Deborah) and Carol Tennant (Phil Ramsden). Cherished grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Francis, Dick, Bud, Sid and Frank - all pre deceased. Margaret will be dearly missed by her many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A private family service will be held on Friday October 2nd 2020 at the Simcoe funeral Home, 38 James St. E Orillia. A private interment will be held at Highland Memory Gardens in Toronto. The family would like to thank the staff of the Leacock Care Centre for their compassion and excellent care of Margaret. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E., Orillia, (705) 327 0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Simcoe Funeral Home
38 James Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1L1
705-327-0221
