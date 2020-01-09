|
Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Bay General Hospital with her husband by her side on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of Nick Stoikoff. Dear mother of Cynthia Francis (Chris), Michael DeMone (Lesley) and the late Michelle Kilpatrick. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents John "Bud" Fairbanks and Margaret Bennett (Lonnon). Sister of Joe Fairbanks, Barbara Fairbanks and the late Grace Carroll (late Dennis). Cherished friend of Lyse Bogad, Sheila Anderson and the late Marg Waring and Sharon McNaughton. A celebration of her life will be held at 171 Duck Bay Road, Waubaushene on Saturday, June 20th from 1-4 p.m. (rain date Sunday, June 21st). If desired, memorial donations directed to the Lions Foundation of Canada Guide Dog, 152 Wilson Street, Oakville, L6K 0G6. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca