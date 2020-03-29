|
|
Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the age of 71. Margie, beloved partner of Brad Scott. Cherished sister of Lorrie Locke (Barry), Gail Thomson (Larry Miller), Fred Avdeeff (Pauline), John Avdeeff, and Larry Avdeeff. Loving aunt of Kyle, Katie, Greg, Jenne, Adrian, Steven, Melissa, Amy and Mallory. Forever remembered by her countless friends and cousins. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Margie's Life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 29, 2020