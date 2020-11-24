1/1
Margaret KILPATRICK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Hospice Simcoe on Saturday, November 21, 2020 with her children by her side. Born in Widdifield, Ontario on September 9, 1924 into a large family, she was a mother, friend and confidant to many generations. Loving mother of David (Debbie), Hugh (Janice), Jim (Diane), Evelyn (John) and Peter (Chrissy). She will be greatly missed by her 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Survived by brothers Gordon (Brenda), Jerry, sister-in-law Carol and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the INNISFIL FUNERAL HOME, 7910 Yonge Street (Stroud) on Wednesday from 12:00-2:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the chapel on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Interment Innisvale Cemetery. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.innisfilfuneralhome.ca Please note that due to COVID-19 restrictions attendance is limited. Family and friends planning to attend are kindly requested to RSVP on the funeral home website to reserve their place. We also ask that you please do not gather in the parking lot.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Innisfil Funeral Home Limited
7910 Yonge Street
Innisfil, ON L9S 1L5
(705) 431-1717
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved