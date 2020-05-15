Margaret Kukurugya (nee Zeidman) passed away on May 11, 2020. She has joined her beloved husband Giulio Kukurugya who passed away May 2, 2019. Margaret was a Royal Conservatory Gold Medal winner and Tyrone Guthrie Award recipient. From her start in the Leslie Bell Singers, to the Canadian Opera Company and Bloor Street United Church in Toronto, to the Cape Performing Arts Board, South Africa, she was recognized for her incredible voice and her ability to teach others. She is greatly missed by her daughter Jae (Janet) Fratzl and son-in-law Gerald, her surviving sisters-in-law Maureen Zeidman Topp (Alex, predeceased) and Elizabeth Zeidman (David, predeceased), as well as her in-laws Kukurugya. Margaret is predeceased by her sister Elaine Zeidman Markovic and her husband Mica. She also leaves many nieces and nephews on both the Zeidman and Kukurugya sides of the family. Funeral service is private with no visitation. Donations can be made to a charity of your choice through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street East Orillia, ON L3V 1L1, (705) 327-0221. Condolences welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 15, 2020.