Margaret KURTZ

It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Margaret Vera Kurtz (formerly of Creemore and Parry Sound) at the Mt. Sinai Hospital, Toronto on Sunday, September 13th, 2020, in her 83rd year. Predeceased by parents Bert and Alice Mackay. Beloved wife of the late Ray Hawkins, and Hans Kurtz. Cherished friend of the late Ralph Gallienne. Dear sister of Kaye (Bob Kitchen), and the late Art Mackay, Jim Mackay, and Bob Mackay. Sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and great grand nieces and nephews. Fondly remembered by Ruth Kitchen, her nursing colleagues, and other close friends in many communities. Margaret will be sorely missed. Interment Hillcrest cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com