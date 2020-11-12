1/1
Margaret Louise (Webb) Gosney
Passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 93. Margaret, beloved wife of the late James "Jim" Gosney for over 67 years. Loving mother of Charmayne Ward (Michael) and Wayne Gosney all of Orillia. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Philip, Amanda, Hayley, Sarah, Catherine and Victoria. Proud great-grandmother of Siearra, Kayla, Hunter, Spencer, Jackson, Annette, Lance, Elizabeth, Rylee, Jayda, Jacob and Locklan. Daughter of the late William and Louise Webb. Fondly remembered by her family in England. Margaret so enjoyed doing puzzles, art projects and reading. Visitation will be held at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. until time of Funeral Service at 4:30 p.m. Cremation to follow. If desired, Memorial Donations to the Arthritis Society would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com.


Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
