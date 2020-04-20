|
Died peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Sunset Manor, Collingwood at the age of 85. Margaret of Duntroon, beloved wife of the late Donald Hennessy. Loving mother of Lois Fiske, Susan (Bryon Green), Bill (April) and John. Cherished grandmother of Joel (Shannon), Lisa (Billy), Ariadne (Lee), Stuart (Jacqueline), Thruxton (Brittany), Devin, James and Alexis and great-grandmother of Makena, Kiria, Molly, Brandon, Abigail, Emmeline, Henry and Willow. Dear sister of Elaine, Mona, Elta, John, Jim and the late Tom and the late Bob. Margaret will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews, friends, neighbors, members of OES and LOSNA. Marg was an integral part of the Hennessy's garage in Duntroon for the entire 60 years it operated. She was a very sociable person, enjoying the company of her customers and friends. She loved to go dancing with Don, rarely missed a card game or opportunity to go gaming and enjoyed travelling when she could. She valued her community and was involved in many organizations such as 4H, Women's Institute, the Red Hats, the Eastern Star and the Ladies Shrine. She loved her family deeply and will be missed. Her family gathered at the Redeemer Cemetery, Duntroon for a graveside ceremony. A public Celebration will be held at a later time when circumstances permit. If desired, a donation to Collingwood General & Marine Hospital would be appreciated by her family. Please check Marg's Book of Memories at www.carruthersdavidson.com for an update.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 20, 2020