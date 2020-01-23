|
(C.W.L. Charter Member of St. Benedict's - Rexdale (1957) and Guardian Angels - Orillia (since 1989); Member of St. Vincent de Paul Society 1990 - 2006; C.S.J. Associate Auxiliary of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Toronto) Passed away peacefully at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia on January 21, 2020, in her 89th year. She is now reunited with her husband Deacon Bernard A. P. Harris (2011) and son Michael (1965). Devoted mother of many (M. o. M.) to Bernadette and Harry Bagnell, Mary and Mike Lahaie, Paul and Sue, Peter and Betty, Gerard and Denise, Ruth, John and Helen, Martin and Sonia, Francis and Christine. Proud grandmother of 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Survived by her brother Frank Pendergast. Predeceased by her brothers Rev. Russell Pendergast CSB and Rev. Paul Pendergast SFM, sister Evelyn Wiggins and her husband Jack and sister-in-law Kathy Pendergast. The family wishes to thank Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Staff, for their care and compassion shown to Margaret and our family. Visitation will be held at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia on Friday, January 24th from 6 - 9 p.m. Parish Prayers will be held in the chapel Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Guardian Angels Church, 115 West St. N., Orillia on Saturday afternoon, January 25th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Guardian Angels Church or your favourite charity. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 23, 2020