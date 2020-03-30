Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson Funeral Homes J.H. Lynn Chapel
290 First Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N9
(705) 526-6551
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Milewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Milewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Milewski Obituary
Passed away suddenly at Southlake Regional Health Care on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the age of 91. Loving wife of the late Andrzej Milewski, mother of Edward (Joyce), Richard (Marlene) and Susan (Doug) Patenaude. Cherished grandma of Miranda, Kyra, Kyle and Paul. Private family service has taken place and a Celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland (705) 526-6551. Memorial donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family if desired. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -