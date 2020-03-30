|
Passed away suddenly at Southlake Regional Health Care on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the age of 91. Loving wife of the late Andrzej Milewski, mother of Edward (Joyce), Richard (Marlene) and Susan (Doug) Patenaude. Cherished grandma of Miranda, Kyra, Kyle and Paul. Private family service has taken place and a Celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland (705) 526-6551. Memorial donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family if desired. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 30, 2020