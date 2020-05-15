Passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020 at the age of 98 while at the Georgian Manor in Penetanguishene. Margaret was born and grew up in Penetanguishene along with nine older siblings to parents George and Annie (nee Lynn). Dearly treasured and loved by George, husband for almost 79 years, and by sons Garry, Don (Nancy), Doug (Kim), Glen (Joan), Michael (Patti) and daughter Cindy (John). She will be missed by grandchildren Nancy, Jeff (deceased), Sara, Jen, Chris (deceased), Scott (deceased), Carolyn, Samantha, Tori and Ryan, Erin and Stephanie and great-grandchildren Logan, Quinn, Finley, George, Madelyn, Julien, William, Mekella and Brooke. She met George in Toronto, married him in 1941 and followed him to a west coast RCAF base during WW II where they lived off-base in a river-side shack. He specialized in aircraft instrument maintenance and she managed the base commanders office. After a post-war stint in Ottawa they purchased and operated Bryant's Jewellers in Penetanguishene until 1980. Margaret had enjoyed a variety of sports in her early years. Retirement provided enjoyable snowbird opportunities, time for fishing, playing cards, outdoor and indoor shuffleboard and bocci with both friends and family. She was also an ardent Blue Jays fan. We considered her to be our "Ever-ready Bunny" who resiliently dealt with a 'brittle condition' of Type 1 diabetes for 70 years and amazed us with recovery from several tumbles in recent years. Thanks to all the staff at Georgian Manor, Chartwell Tiffin Retirement Residence and Bayfield House Retirement Home for their care and attention and special thanks to Dr. Stubbins, Dr, Davenport, Dr. Lee and GBGH doctors and staff for their care and guidance on her amazing life journey. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Diabetes Canada.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store