Passed away at home on Friday June 26, 2020 at the age of 83. Margaret Rose Brooks of Orillia, beloved wife of the late Orville Brooks. Loved daughter of Marjorie & Earl Tuck both predeceased. Dear sister of Vena (Joe predeceased) Morrison of Orillia, Verrall (Alice predeceased) Tuck of Orillia, George (Judy) Tuck of Oro-Station, Leslie Tuck predeceased, Allan (Melanie) Tuck of Washago, Clarence (Carol) Tuck of Saskatoon, Sask., Joyce (George predeceased) MacDiarmid of Sudbury, Carole (Ross) Shuttleworth of London, Gordon predeceased (Ursula) Hopkins of Brampton, Bonnie Therrien of Oro-Medonte and Ivan Tuck predeceased. Survived by her many nieces, nephews, and close friends. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia (705-325-2231) on Thursday July 2, 2020 by appointment only from 1 - 3 p.m. Please call the funeral home to book a time to visit with Marge's family. Funeral Service will be held in the chapel on Thursday July 2, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. by reservation only, please phone the funeral home to register to attend. Private Interment at Knox Cemetery, Oro Medonte. If desired, memorial donations to the Marchmont Baptist Church Building Fund or a charity of your choice
Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
