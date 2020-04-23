|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rita Thiessen. Margaret (Rita/Retta) Thiessen, born November 17, 1927 in St. Leon, Manitoba to Charlie Watson and Margaret Gallagher (of Ireland). She grew up with seven siblings on a farm and lived through the depression and WWII, before eventually moving to Winnipeg to become a Receptionist at Martin Paper where she met her life partner, Cornelius. They married at the age of 20 and together had 11 children and a very hectic life. At the age of 58, Rita and Cornelius retired from Christie Biscuits and left city living behind for the beach and a quieter life when they moved to 5th Street in Midland where they lived for 29 years. Rita was a member of St. Margaret's Catholic Church and the Royal Canadian Legion. Loved baking, cooking and visits from her children, grandchildren and great-grandson. Walking was her mode of transportation as she never drove and she was fast; the neighbours knew her as the lady who walked her little white dog twice a day through Peterson Park. Her grandchildren remember her welcome smile, the smell of home baking in the oven and hand knit sweaters with dinosaurs and horses. At the age of 74 she was excited to make a trip to Ireland for the first time to see her Mother's homestead in Bunbeg, Ireland, to visit the church her grandfather helped build and to finally meet her cousins, Tommy and Susan. She had the spirit of the "Fighting Irish" until the end. The ER doctor heard she made butter tarts the day before her fall and he decided she would have hip surgery at the age of 92. Stubborn and refusing to give up (affectionately named "The Comeback Queen"), she would heal enough to return home to her comfortable home in Bowling Green where she was cared for by her daughter Susan, Dr. Thomas, many wonderful nurses from LHIN Lisa Mikhail, NP, Bayshore (Katy, Elise and Erin), and PSWs from Paramed (Stephanie and Melissa) to whom we are very grateful for your dedication to our Mother and guidance to the family. Rita was predeceased by her husband Cornelius, son Michael, and daughter Brenda. She leaves behind three sons: Grant, Patrick(Debi) and Neil; six daughters: Margaret(Ian), Nancy, Susan, Dolores(Steve), Christine(Robert) and Kathy; 10 grandchildren: Andrea, Michael, Nicole, Daelin, Michael, Richard, Sean, Phillipe, Danielle, Carly; and one great grandchild, Finn. Arrangements entrusted to LeClair Cremation Centre. "May God keep you safe in his loving hands. You will be greatly missed" Love Your Family.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 23, 2020