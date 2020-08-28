Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Monday, December 16th, 2019 at the age of 89. Margaret has gone home to be with her beloved late husband Wilfred. She was the loving mother to Peggy Hamelin. Predeceased by her daughters Winnifred and Theresa. Margaret is survived by her sister Annette Lott and is predeceased by her siblings Lorraine LeCroix, Geraldine Bellamy, Bernadette Contois, Gerald, Leonard and Howard. In keeping with Margaret's faith, a Private Memorial Mass will be held at St. Margaret's Roman Catholic Church. If so desired, memorial donations by cheque or online to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or the Lung Association of Ontario would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store