1/
Margaret Viola (Berriault) HAMELIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Monday, December 16th, 2019 at the age of 89. Margaret has gone home to be with her beloved late husband Wilfred. She was the loving mother to Peggy Hamelin. Predeceased by her daughters Winnifred and Theresa. Margaret is survived by her sister Annette Lott and is predeceased by her siblings Lorraine LeCroix, Geraldine Bellamy, Bernadette Contois, Gerald, Leonard and Howard. In keeping with Margaret's faith, a Private Memorial Mass will be held at St. Margaret's Roman Catholic Church. If so desired, memorial donations by cheque or online to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or the Lung Association of Ontario would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved