Margaret White (nee. Bell) passed into her Lord and Saviour's arms on Sunday, March 22, 2020, in her eighty-ninth year at Campbell House in Collingwood, ON. She was in the company of her family while listening to her most cherished hymns sung by her favourite Irishman - Daniel O'Donnell. Margaret was the beloved wife of the late Lenard Frederick White, a loving mother to Maureen Light (David) and Elaine White. She was the cherished grandmother of Meagan, Robert, Grace, Liam, Morgan and Sydney, and the dear sister of Maureen Killen (Jim), Iris Wilson, the late Emily Allen, Edward and Harry Bell. Born in Belfast, N. Ireland, Margaret ventured to Canada in 1957 to visit her brother Eddie, who was temporarily residing in Toronto. She immediately fell in love with the country and soon met the love of her life, Len, in which a beautiful 44-year love story would follow until his passing in 2004; he would remain forever in her heart. Our heartfelt thanks go out to Dr. Meghory, Chartwell Georgian Traditions, Dr. Klages and the nurses and staff at the Meaford Hospital and Campbell House for the excellent care that they took of our mother; we are eternally grateful. The family is planning a small private service at this time out of concern for the COVID-19 pandemic. They look forward to celebrating Margaret's life publicly with her friends and extended family at a later date. Remembrances to Hospice Georgian Triangle Campbell House or Meaford Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by Marg's family. To leave a condolence message or to sign Margaret's Book of Memories please visit www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 26, 2020