|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Bay General Hospital, with her daughter by her side, on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Rasmus Raahauge. Loving mother of Diane Garner (Brian). Dear Oma of Cory and Jordan. Margarete is predeceased by her five brothers and will be missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. By her request cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca