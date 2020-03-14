|
|
Passed away peacefully at Hospice Simcoe on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Margaret Duivenvoorde in her 90 year loving wife of John Duivenvoorde. Cherished mother of Nancy (the late John) Perkins, Theresa (Craig) Matthews, Mary (David) Irving, Ron Duivenvoorde, Brian (Barbara) Duivenvoorde, Mark (Ellen) Duivenvoorde and April Marling. Very proud grandmother of thirteen amazing grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Margaret will be fondly remembered by her sister Alie (Gorus) Slootbeek as well as Truus and Peet Warmerdam. Predeceased by her sister Annie (the late Johanne) Terpstra, and also her brothers Theo (the late Fie) Dofferhoff and Henk (Nettie) Dofferhoff. Friends and family will be received at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME, 445 St. Vincent St. Barrie (just north of Cundles Rd.) on Monday from 5 - 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 65 Amelia Street Barrie. Interment at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery Barrie. A reception will be held in the Parish Hall following the Interment Service. Memorial donations to Hospice Simcoe would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca This Little Light Of Mine, I'm gonna let it shine, This Little Light Of Mine, I'm gonna let it shine, This Little Light Of Mine, Yes, I'm gonna let it shine, Let it shine, let it shine, let it shine
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 14, 2020