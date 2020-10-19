Passed away peacefully at Spencer House in Orillia on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in her 101st year. Beloved wife of the late Louis Dobry. Margot will be lovingly remembered by her many friends and family. Cremation has taken place. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Spencer House for their compassion and excellent care of Margot. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice
. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 19, 2020.