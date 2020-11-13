It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Maria Carpino, peacefully at Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital, from complications resulting from a recent fall, two weeks after her 97th birthday. Maria was born in Paterno, Italy. Maria was the beloved wife of the late Giuseppe Carpino and devoted mother to Rose Cipolla - d, Fran Carpino (Larry Bittner - d), Anna (Frank "Cooch" - d) McMillan, Gina (Peter - d) Rayfield, Shawna (Jim) Frolick. Proud Nonna to grandchildren Ryan (Jennie) Cipolla, Jessica (Toby) McConnell, Melissa (Jeff) French, Joanna McMillan (Mike Rabjohn), Jonathan (Moniek) McMillan, Christopher McMillan (Sam Cubitt), Clinton (Katie) Rayfield, Katie (Stefan) Brunette, Kristina Frolick, Nicolas Frolick and Great-Nonna to Luke, Lily, Liam, Ella, Leo, Hayley, James, Nolan, Kylie, Taylor, Benson. Maria is the caring sister to Angelina (Eugenio - d) Spina; Rosina (Michele) Carpino; Bernardo (Assunta - d) Carpino; Giovanni - d (Genoeffa - d) Carpino; Nella Carpino - d (Tony Apa). Maria is the thoughtful sister-in-law to Philomena - d (Santo - d) Soda; Maria (Giovanni - d) Borrelli; Carmine (Avril) Carpino; Rita - d (Giovanni) Reda. Maria will be missed by many relatives and friends in Italy, Luxembourg, New York, British Columbia, Alberta, Jamaica. Maria will be remembered as a gracious, elegant and generous lady. She was an avid gardener, talented seamstress and enjoyed travelling. Her greatest passion was her family. One of her greatest joys was giving cooking lessons to her grandchildren, ensuring her traditions and recipes will be passed on to future generations. She was a master chef and hostess who could transform a simple meal into a great banquet in a moments notice. The family will be forever grateful and appreciative to the fantastic caregivers and staff at Trillium Manor and OSMH ICU for their compassion and support. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at the Guardian Angels Church, 115 West St., N., Orillia, on Friday, November 13, 2020. A Private family entombment was held at St. Michael's Cemetery, Orillia. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to either Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Mariposa House Hospice, St. Vincent de Paul Society (Orillia) or a charity of your choice
would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolences are welcome at www.mundellfuneralhome.com