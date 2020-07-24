1/1
Maria Kuzmich
Passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie in her 78th year. Loving wife of 56 years to Joseph. Loved mom of David (Victoria), Mariana (Joel), Janet and Joseph (Jodie). Loved grandma of Emily, Madeline, Nathan, Nicholas and Jacob. Maria will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation was held Friday, July 24, at Drury Funeral Centre. Funeral Service was held at the Funeral Centre Saturday, July 25, interment followed the service at St. Paul's Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations to Mackenzie Health-Richmond Hill, Canadian Diabetes Association or Royal Victoria Hospital would be greatly appreciated.


Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Drury Funeral Centre Ltd.
519 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1K1
705-435-3535
