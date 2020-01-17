|
Passed away peacefully at Trillium Manor in Orillia on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Frank Seidl. Loving mother of Peter, and Margaret Ross (David). Grandmother of Douglas (Rochelle) and great-grandmother of Klaire. She will be sadly missed by her extended family and many friends. A celebration of life was held at the Nicholls Funeral Home on Sunday, January 19th. If desired, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 17, 2020