Maria VanKuik

Peacefully passed away at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Friday, July 17 2020 in her 85th year. Beloved wife of the late Hendrikus 'Hank' VanKuik (2017). Devoted and loving mother of Hilma Langman (Jim ex husband), Marina Maitland (Chris), and Patricia VanKuik (Dennis). Cherished grandmother of Chris, Nic, Bridget, Jay, Kamyle; great grandmother of Ayden, Nikko, and Kia. Beloved daughter of the late Antonius and Maria van der Mark. Dear sister of the late Petronella Roestenburg and Casey van der Mark. Maria will be dearly missed by her many nieces, nephews, family and friends. At Maria's request cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Maria's life will be held at Hilma's home on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 1p.m. until 5p.m. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Soldiers' Memorial Hospital or to the Heart & Stroke Foundation through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street E. Orillia, ON L3V 1L1, (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence are also welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca