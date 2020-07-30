It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marianne Nielsen of Newmarket, Ontario. Marianne passed away peacefully, surrounded by her sons, at the Margaret Bahen Hospice on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the age of 55 years. Marianne was born and raised in Alliston, Ontario and was the loving mother of Carsten, Jake and Thomas; daughter of Lis Nielsen, and sister of Soren and Niels Nielsen. She will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services are private to the family at this time and the family would like to thank everyone for the immense amount of love and support. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
, and/or Parkinson's Canada would be greatly appreciated www.thomasfuneralhome.ca