1/1
Marianne NIELSEN
1964-09-10 - 2020-07-22
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marianne Nielsen of Newmarket, Ontario. Marianne passed away peacefully, surrounded by her sons, at the Margaret Bahen Hospice on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the age of 55 years. Marianne was born and raised in Alliston, Ontario and was the loving mother of Carsten, Jake and Thomas; daughter of Lis Nielsen, and sister of Soren and Niels Nielsen. She will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services are private to the family at this time and the family would like to thank everyone for the immense amount of love and support. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society, and/or Parkinson's Canada would be greatly appreciated www.thomasfuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W. John Thomas Funeral Home
244 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1V6
(705) 435-5101
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved