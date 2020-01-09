|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Soldier's Memorial Hospital, Orillia in her 79th year. Beloved wife of Mel Richard Mawdsley. Loving mother to Janice Mawdsley, Rosanne Kwiecien (Scott), Jason Mawdsley (Helen) and Brian Mawdsley (predeceased) (Sue). Cherished grandmother to Billy (Ingrid), Felicia (Joey), Cairine, Joy, Kaitlin, Haley, Eddie, Jacob and Sarah and great-grandmother to Raymen, Lincoln, Xavier and Melville. Predeceased by her brother Allen O'Brien (Sue). Marie will be missed by her many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and their extended families, the O'Brien's and Mawdsley's. Following cremation, a visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5-8 p.m., and then on Saturday, January 11th from 12 noon until the time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment: St. Andrew's - St. James' Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Soldier's Memorial Hospital Foundation would be gratefully appreciated. Messages of condolence welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com