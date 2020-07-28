"Every Family's Story is Different" Although it is with great sorrow, it is also that in peace, surrounded in love, the family announces the passing of Marie (Mom) Ostrowalker, age 92, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Predeceased by her husband of 60 years, William Ostrowalker. Dear father of Irene (Ron Tessier) of Skead, Jack Nicholas (predeceased) (Jackie) of Val Caron, Shirley (John Filiatrault) of Midland, Jennifer (Tony Marquis) of Barrie, Jim (Linda) of Calgary, Sherry Hope of Sudbury, Ann (Rick Kirchner) of Field, Wade (Wendy) of Sudbury, Rosalind of Sudbury, Heather (Jeff Baeker) of London and Patrick (Catherine) of Sault Ste. Marie. Cherished grandmother of Sandra, Nick, Jay, Cindy, Lisa, Angela, Jason, David, Amber, Lindsay, Chad, Todd, Billy, Miranda, Christina, Josh, Roxanne and Erin. Marie was also a great grandmother and great great grandmother. Marie was predeceased by her siblings. Marie was known as Mom, Grandma, Grandma Marie, Momma, Aunt, Friend, and Mentor. She crossed many paths, everyone loved her. Marie raised 11 children and was never too busy to listen to our concerns, lend a hand where she could or hand out consequences - her favorite saying was "don't you ever, ever, ever do that again". Mom was known as the go-to seamstress. At 65 years of age, she taught herself how to play the guitar and loved to sing. Mom was always willing to take part in skits to entertain family and friends. It was always a fun surprise and often, an adventure (alias "Marie Duvall' - her self imposed stage name). A proud soprano member of the Parkview Singers in Barrie. She will be greatly missed and loved forever. Granddaughter Amber's sentiments "sorry she passed but happy it was her way". Mom, we love you to the moon and back. A Celebration of Life will be held in Barrie at a later date. The family will hold a private internment ceremony at the Civic Memorial Cemetery in Sudbury. Marie requested donations to support Will Dwyer's 2020 Terry Fox Run at www.TerryFox.ca/WillDwyer