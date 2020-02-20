|
|
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Marie McIntosh, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on February 9th 2020. She left us while sleeping peacefully in the early hours at Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Alliston, Ontario, with her loving family by her side. She was in her 74th year. Born in Toronto, Ontario, she witnessed incredible changes throughout the life span of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to cook, kept an immaculate house and highly skilled with knitting needles and a wooden spoon. United with the man she loved and shared the greatest part of her life with Allen McIntosh, spanning 52 years. Momwill he missed but never forgotten loved by family and friends. Predeceased by sons Tim McIntosh, Jeff McIntosh and great granddaughter Sawyer Bertling. Private family service following mom's last wishes.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 20, 2020