Marie Theresa Bernadette "Babe" (Furnival) SOUTER
1929-01-27 - 2020-11-25
A loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and a remarkable friend will be missed. Under difficult circumstances as a single mom, Babe went back to school to find work with the Federal Government to better raise her three children. Babe loved Wasaga Beach and moved there in retirement. Her passion was spending time with her Foxy Lady friends, playing poker, going to Prime Time or taking a day at the casino. Babe made life fun for everyone around her with her quick wit and her sense of adventure. We celebrate every moment of Babe's life that we were fortunate enough to share with her. Babe is survived and will be sadly missed by her three children, David, Don (Gail) and Marilyn, 5 grandchildren (GG), Dawn-Marie (Rob), Andy, Kristine (Nathan), Michael (Sarah), Keith. Six Great grandchildren, Sullivan, Harrison, Alberta, Rachel, Sara and Dylan. Brother Paul, sisters Camilla and Connie. Special thanks to Hospice Georgian Triangle.

Published in Simcoe County News on Dec. 3, 2020.
