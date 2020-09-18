1/1
Marika (Mary) Hanych
Friends and Family: It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear wife and soul mate, Marika (Mary) Hanych, nee Dmytruszko, on September 12th, 2020. The love of my life, gone to attend to God's gardens. Never to be forgotten, she will be my heart until we are reunited. May her memory be a blessing to family and friends. Due to COVID 19, a formal service will not be held. Marika's wish was that friends and family remember her by planting a tree, some flowers, sharing your love, or donating to your favourite charity. A service will be held in the spring when her gardens are in full boom. God bless all and peace be with you, Walter. To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory of Mary, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chatterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
404 Hurontario Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2M8
(705) 445-4700
