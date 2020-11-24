Passed away suddenly at her home in Victoria, British Columbia on November 7, 2020. Marilyn was the loving daughter of Catherine and Karl Belanger (predeceased). She will be sadly missed and forever loved by son Riley James Thorpe (Stephanie Morano), of Orillia. Survived by brother Kevin Belanger of Victoria, B.C. Remembered by Kevin Thorpe and the extended Thorpe family. Cremation and burial has taken place in Victoria, B.C. If desired, memorial donations can be made through the Mundell Funeral Home (705) 325-2231



