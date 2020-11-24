1/
Marilyn Catherine (Belanger) THORPE
Passed away suddenly at her home in Victoria, British Columbia on November 7, 2020. Marilyn was the loving daughter of Catherine and Karl Belanger (predeceased). She will be sadly missed and forever loved by son Riley James Thorpe (Stephanie Morano), of Orillia. Survived by brother Kevin Belanger of Victoria, B.C. Remembered by Kevin Thorpe and the extended Thorpe family. Cremation and burial has taken place in Victoria, B.C. If desired, memorial donations can be made through the Mundell Funeral Home (705) 325-2231

Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
