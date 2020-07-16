1/2
Marilyn Evelyn Bates Robitaille
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed into glory on June 26,2020 at the age of 75. Predeceased by her Life Partner Ron Swift. Marilyn was a loving aunt; GodMother; Step-Parent to the Swift Family. She will be missed by so many. Survived by sister Dorothy and Ron Salisbury. Cremation has already taken place. A celebration of Marilyns life will take place Later in Elmvale, ON. Marillyn Joined a Dart Team also Bowling League when she was well with her friend Trudy. She was also Lions Club member at Wasaga Beach.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved