Passed into glory on June 26,2020 at the age of 75. Predeceased by her Life Partner Ron Swift. Marilyn was a loving aunt; GodMother; Step-Parent to the Swift Family. She will be missed by so many. Survived by sister Dorothy and Ron Salisbury. Cremation has already taken place. A celebration of Marilyns life will take place Later in Elmvale, ON. Marillyn Joined a Dart Team also Bowling League when she was well with her friend Trudy. She was also Lions Club member at Wasaga Beach.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store