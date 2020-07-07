1/
Marilyn Joan (Schaefer) Neilly
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed peacefully at the Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood on Saturday July 4, 2020 in her 89th year. Marilyn, predeceased by her husband Samuel, will be sadly missed by her children Elizabeth (Kevin) Campbell and Rob (Beverly), and by her grandchildren Sam, Jennifer, Eilish, Jonathon, Christopher, and Duncan. Thank you to the staff at Campbell House Hospice for their care and support. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital Foundation or to the Canadian Cancer Society and will be accepted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel
54 Coldwater Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1W5
(705) 326-3595
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved