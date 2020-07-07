Passed peacefully at the Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood on Saturday July 4, 2020 in her 89th year. Marilyn, predeceased by her husband Samuel, will be sadly missed by her children Elizabeth (Kevin) Campbell and Rob (Beverly), and by her grandchildren Sam, Jennifer, Eilish, Jonathon, Christopher, and Duncan. Thank you to the staff at Campbell House Hospice for their care and support. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital Foundation or to the Canadian Cancer Society
and will be accepted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com