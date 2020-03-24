|
Passed suddenly and peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on March 21st, 2020 at the age of 75. Married to Richard "Rik" for 52 years. Missed by her children, Paul Hamilton (Amy) and Tricia Middleton (Michael), and by grandchildren Emily, Christopher and Andrew. Born in Oshawa July 18, 1944. Met and married Rik in 1968 when they were both employed by General Motors. Moved to Barrie in 1970 and together owned and operated the family business (Lake Simcoe Glass and Mirror Ltd.). She enjoyed curling and social life at the Barrie Country Club, family and friends gathering at their boathouse along the North Shore Trail, and gardening at home. She was also a member of the Ski-Bees for a short time until she realized most ski hills look completely different from the top than from the base. After retirement in 2008, Marilyn and Rik purchased an RV Motorhome and spent many wonderful years travelling throughout the Southern United States, all of Eastern Canada and Ontario. Cremation has taken place, with private family arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 24, 2020