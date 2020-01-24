|
|
Passed away peacefully with their family by their sides at Hillcrest Village in Midland at the age of 92 and 94. Loving parents of Frank (Barb), Duke (the late Christeen), Gerry (Lauri-Ann). Cherished grandparents of Alycia (Alan), Shantelle, Dustin, Jessica (Brandon), Anissa (Foster), Kyla, Katie. Great-grandparents to Asher, Ayden, Adalyn. Mario will be remembered by his sister Nina Harasynchuk and the late Lina Rice. Angelina will be missed by her brother Nucci Blotti. Mario and Angelina will also be missed by their daughter-in-law Ruth as well as by many extended family and friends. Family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses, and all staff at Hillcrest Village in Midland for everything they did. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Visitation at 12:00 p.m., Celebration of life to follow from 1 to 4 p.m. at Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland (705) 526-6551. Memorial donations to Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre would be appreciated by the family if desired. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 24, 2020