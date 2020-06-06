After a lengthy illness on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in his 67th year. Mario, beloved husband of Grace. Loving father of John and his wife Kerri, and Maria. Dear Grandpa of Evan, Alex, Kalan and Alissa. Mario is survived by his brothers Rocco (Elia) and Enzo (Eliana) of Italy. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Private family cremation arrangements. Remembrances to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by Mario's family. A special thank you is extended to the nurses at the Dialysis Unit of the General and Marine Hospital, Collingwood, for the wonderful care provided to Mario over the years. To leave a message of condolence or share a memory of Mario please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 6, 2020.