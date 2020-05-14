Mario F. SREBERNICH
At Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia, on Monday, May 4th, 2020; in his 95th year. Beloved husband of Stefania (nee: Ivancic). Loving father of Nelly Dennis of Orillia. Proud grandfather of Chris, Brittany and Ori. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, their families, his family in Italy, his friends out west, here and his neighbours. A special thank you to all of the Bayshore and Soldiers' Nurses and Doctors at Soldiers' that took care of him while he was ill. If desired, memorial donations to Soldiers Memorial Hospital would be gratefully appreciated and may be made through the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia (705) 325-2231.


Published in Simcoe County News on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
