At Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia, on Monday, May 4th, 2020; in his 95th year. Beloved husband of Stefania (nee: Ivancic). Loving father of Nelly Dennis of Orillia. Proud grandfather of Chris, Brittany and Ori. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, their families, his family in Italy, his friends out west, here and his neighbours. A special thank you to all of the Bayshore and Soldiers' Nurses and Doctors at Soldiers' that took care of him while he was ill. If desired, memorial donations to Soldiers Memorial Hospital would be gratefully appreciated and may be made through the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia (705) 325-2231.