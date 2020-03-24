|
Passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Center, Barrie ON, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 75. Loving husband of Sonja (nee Woodward) for 45 years. Cherished father of Teresa (Mark Smith), Rocco and Robert (Taran Scheel). Best nonno of Bennett and Caelan. Dear brother of Antonio and Rosette (Serafino Spatola). Beloved son now reunited with his precious mother Rosaria Guarino (1925-2009). Mario's bright smile, warm conversation, joyful spirit and glowing heart will be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Interment was held on March 24, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Barrie. Memorial donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Flowers and Messages of condolence may be sent through adamsfuneralhome.ca. Due to the world health crisis, a Celebration of Mario's Life will be arranged at a later date. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/Mario-Guarino-Memorial-106963634280784/ to view Memory Page.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 24, 2020