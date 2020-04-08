Home

March 28, 1927 - April 4, 2020 Marion passed away peacefully in her sleep at Southlake RCC in Toronto on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the age of 93. Cherished wife and best friend of Kenneth Moores. Predeceased by her parents Robert and Elizabeth Weir. Marion will be missed by her brother-in-law Douglas (Louisa) and by her nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Marion's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 8, 2020
