Marion COULSON
With great sadness the family announces the peaceful passing of Marion at the age of 87 years, on October 14, 2020 at Royal Victoria Regional Health Center with her family by her side. Daughter of Lester and Idella Oakley (predeceased), sister to Arline and Alan (predeceased) and loving mother of Wendy (Don), Carol (Peter), Teresa (Mike) and Stephen (predeceased). Cherished grandmother of Tim, Caitlin, Courtney, Christopher and Nicole and great grandmother to Raili. Marion will be remembered for her gentle soul, who loved her family and was a talented painter, graduating from Central Art School in Toronto. A private service will be held with family. In lieu of flowers a donation to your favourite charity would be appreciated. Online condolences www.peacefultransition.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 19, 2020.
